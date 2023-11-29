Officers investigating a report of a robbery in Bridport are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

At around 4.30am on Friday November 24, it was reported that a 19-year-old man was approached by three other men in the area of the Morrisons petrol station off West Bay Road and was assaulted. His phone and a wallet containing cash were stolen.

The victim sustained a cut to his hand as a result of the incident.

Police Constable Ryan Aburrow, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries into this incident and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area during the early hours of Friday 24 November 2023 and witnessed any suspicious activity.

“I would also urge any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity to please review any dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting occurrence number 55230185369.