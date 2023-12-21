Merseyside detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who could have information that may assist with enquiries following several fraud offences at petrol stations in Wirral.

It was reported that between Tuesday November 7 and Tuesday November 12, a man entered several petrol stations, filled up multiple vehicles and paid inside the kiosk using a stolen fuel card.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted in the area and detectives have now issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Dave Sung said: “This was a serious crime that also impacted a small locally run business which could have a detrimental effect on their ability to continue trading.

“We are determined to find the offender so that other businesses in the area are aware of these crimes taking place and are not targeted in this way.

“We think the man pictured may hold vital information so I would encourage him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 23001134760.

You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.