Property consultancy Rapleys has hired Alice Bennett as associate partner to focus on Automotive & Roadside professional services.

Bennett joins from Savills where she spent 10 years in the Automotive team (formerly part of the APC team before they were acquired) working with clients across the country in the provision of lease renewals, lease restructuring and rent reviews together with transactional activity and asset management services.

Rapleys has been on a strategic growth mission for the last two years, adding talent across each of its four divisions: Building Consultancy, Commercial, Planning and Residential. Its Automotive & Roadside is one of the market leaders, representing nine out of the top 12 car dealer groups in the UK, bringing in international entrants to the market and also working with some of the top forecourt and petrol station brands up and down the country.

Daniel Cook, partner and head of automotive & roadside at Rapleys, says: “Our A&R team provides full-service advice to car dealers, forecourt operators, investors and other stakeholders from transactions to building and development projects. Professional services are a core part of this lifecycle, particularly as we help our clients to navigate challenging and changing markets and Alice’s hire is a fantastic addition to this growing discipline. We will continue to add talented individuals to the team as we move forwards and work with new, growing and existing players in the market.”

Bennett says: “I am delighted to be joining one of the UK market leaders in Automotive & Roadside and to take my career to the next level in a fast-growing business. I am excited to be working alongside talented colleagues that I can continue to learn a lot from and with some of the biggest brands in the sector as clients.”