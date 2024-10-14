Renault Trucks has delivered its first electric tractor unit in the UK – to Welch’s Transport.

The milestone is part of eFREIGHT 2030 consortium’s Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) Programme, funded by the Department for Transport and Innovate UK.

The 42-tonne Renault Trucks E-Tech T 4x2 has been delivered to Welch’s Transport and is also the first electric tractor unit for the Cambridgeshire-based freight, haulage and logistics business, where it will operate out of its site in Duxford, Cambridgeshire on regional distribution and long-haul deliveries.

Renault Trucks and Welch’s Transport are among the 14 founding members of the eFREIGHT 2030 consortium, which is introducing 100 eHGV tractor units and 32 new charging locations over a multi-year, real-world evaluation of electric HGVs that aims to shape the future of zero emission transport.

Family business, Welch’s Transport, brings 90 years of experience as a leading logistics provider in the East of England, with 160 staff and a fleet of 80 vehicles which comprises a mix of electric, diesel and specialist HGVs.

The introduction of the first Renault Trucks E-Tech T, which will be joined by a second early next year, marks a major step in the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. This follows Welch’s 2023 investment in a 19-tonne Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide for Cambridge’s first Net Zero delivery service and the installation of the UK’s first publicly accessible 150kW supercharger at its Duxford site, where the new eHGVs will be charged.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the E-Tech T is powered by six 90 kWh batteries and three electric motors, delivering up to 490kW continuous power and maximum torque of 2400Nm, coupled to Renault Trucks’ Optidriver AT 2412 12 speed automated gearbox.

Chris Welch, managing director of The Welch Group, says: “We’re incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this landmark shift towards decarbonising road freight. The introduction of our first fully electric 42-tonne HGV is not just a step forward for the Group, but a crucial milestone for the industry. This vehicle demonstrates how innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency can go hand in hand as we work to make zero-emission freight a reality. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within the SME environment and leading the way in sustainable logistics for the UK.”