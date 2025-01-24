Electric vehicles (EVs) are now more reliable and can match the lifespans of cars and vans with petrol and diesel engines, a study from academics at four universities is claiming.

The international research team used nearly 300 million UK Ministry of Transport (MOT) test records charting the ‘health’ of every vehicle on the UK’s roads between 2005 and 2022 to estimate vehicle longevity.

They found that although early battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were less reliable than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, rapid advances in technology have enabled newer BEVs to achieve comparable lifespans, even under more intensive use.

The findings published today showed BEVs demonstrated the most rapid improvement in reliability, with a 12% lower likelihood of failure (hazard rate) for each successive year of production, compared to 6.7% for petrol and 1.9% for diesel vehicles.

Also, it was revealed that on average BEVs now have a lifespan of 18.4 years and can travel up to 124,000 miles, surpassing traditional petrol cars in mileage.

This marks a “pivotal moment” in the drive towards sustainable transportation says the study from the University of Birmingham, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University of California San Diego, and University of Bern, Switzerland.

The report highlights Tesla as the top-performing BEV car brand in terms of vehicle longevity. And it says, for petrol and diesel vehicles, Audi and Skoda are the best performers, respectively.

Co-author Dr Viet Nguyen-Tien, from the LSE, says: “Our findings provide critical insights into the lifespan and environmental impact of electric vehicles. No longer just a niche option, BEVs are a viable and sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles – a significant step towards achieving a net-zero carbon future.”

Co-author Robert Elliott, Professor of Economics at the University of Birmingham, adds: “BEVs offer significant environmental benefits, especially as Europe switches to a more renewable energy mix,”

He adds: “Despite higher initial emissions from production, a long-lasting electric vehicle can quickly offset its carbon footprint, contributing to the fight against climate change – making them a more sustainable long-term option.

“Our findings offer consumers reliable data to make informed decisions about their vehicle purchases, whilst policymakers can use our insights to shape regulations and incentives that promote the adoption of durable and environmentally friendly vehicles and plan ahead their end-of-life treatment.”