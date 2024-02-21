A road closure has caused Chaddesley Fuel Station near Kidderminster to lose nearly half its trade. Severn Trent began work to replace a water main on the A448 last Monday (February 18). There is a 23-mile diversion in place which means drivers no longer go past the forecourt.

Manager Danni Tooth says typically they get 1,100 customers a day but that has dropped to around 600 a day since the road closure.

She told Forecourt Trader: “You can still get to us via country lanes but really only if you know the roads. I suspect most of the customers who are still coming to us are locals who know their way around here. Our fuel prices are always competitive so locals are still very keen to visit. However, we are on the main road from Bromsgrove to Kidderminster and are usually busy with passing trade but not at the moment.”

A message on Chaddesley Fuel Station’s Facebook page said: “So the roadworks started yesterday. Please remember from Bromsgrove you can still get to us; we are open as normal. People that are coming from Kidderminster are able to get to us with just a five minute diversion rather than using the actual diversion.”

Danni has a shop supplied by Londis but she also stocks a lot of local suppliers’ produce and is concerned that their trade will be hit too.

The road is expected to be closed until May. Danni has looked into compensation but says Severn Trent’s business loss package is very vague and she is not very hopeful.

Severn Trent’s Business Loss of Profits Policy says payments are offered in relation to the Water Industry Act 1991 Schedule 12.1. “The compensation is a reimbursement of loss of profit only after the deduction of gross profit margin. There is no compensation payable for any loss of takings, loss of supply/service (water or sewerage) sales income or inconvenience.”