Top 50 Indie Rontec has submitted plans to add eight EV charging points to its Welshpool Service Station at Buttington Cross, just off the A483.

The proposal has been submitted to Powys County Council – for the charging points, a canopy over them and associated infrastructure.

The application states that charging units and vac machines would be located on a new concrete terrace with a 3.5m cantilevered steel canopy over it. Lighting would come from 80 watt LED bulkhead fittings under the canopy.

The chargepoints would be situated on existing car parking spaces. A decision on the application is expected by May 1.

Last November, the Harry Tuffins store at the site was replaced with a Morrisons Daily outlet. There is also a McDonald’s on the site which drivers could use while waiting for their vehicles to charge.