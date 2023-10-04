Sewell on the go’s Big Local Harvest is back for October with the company currently collecting for the Hull 4 Heroes food banks at all 13 of its stores throughout Hull and the East Riding. In addition, Sewell on the go is pledging to match the value of all items donated, therefore doubling the total donation.

The Big Local Harvest project has been running each autumn for the past three years, with customers donating thousands of items worth almost £21,000 to local food banks.

Paul Matson, founder of Help 4 Heroes said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Sewell on the go, their staff and customers actively collecting for Harvest Festival month. Every donation of food goes a long way to helping our veteran community in their hour of need, we cannot thank you all enough.”

Allison O’Sullivan, operations manager of Sewell on the go, said: “Year after year, our customers have been incredibly generous, donating items that are a lifeline for those who have to choose between buying food or paying the rent.

“It’s lovely to see how people are so willing to give to others less fortunate than themselves, with some of our regular customers popping into the shop with a full bag of food items to donate to the campaign.

“The rising cost of living has hit many people over the last year and food banks need our help more than ever. Whether you donate a single bag of pasta, or a full food package for a family, you’ll be making such a difference.”

Sewell on the go has collection baskets in each of its stores and is collecting non-perishable items such as bags of rice and pasta, tinned food, long life milk, coffee, nappies, toilet roll and toiletries. Items can be purchased in the store or brought in from home. Sewell on the go will match anything donated.