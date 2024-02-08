Shell UK has been granted planning permission for a knockdown rebuild of its Brundall Service Station in Yarmouth Road, Witton, Norfolk.

The site currently consists of a forecourt to the centre of the site and a single-storey shop to the east of this. The forecourt has pumps in a four-square formation with canopy above, which links to the sales building. There is also an HGV lane, a car wash, jet wash and three car parking spaces. Shell’s application says the site is in much need of ‘refreshment’ to suit motorists’ needs.

Shell submitted plans for the site in 2022 but these were withdrawn after concerns from National Highways about increased traffic to the site and its effects on the McDonald’s next door. The oil giant resubmitted revised plans last year which addressed the traffic issue – and have now been approved. However, Green councillor Eleanor Laming, talking to the Eastern Daily Press, said she still had concerns about the impact of the new scheme on a nearby roundabout as it is apparently already at near capacity.

Shell’s plans are for a new shop, new forecourt, including underground fuel tanks, four new pump islands in a four-square formation and canopy, as well as car parking spaces and EV charging bays. There will also be a new air/water machine.

The site will continue to include provision for HGV refuelling but this has been relocated to the south western boundary, adjacent to the domestic forecourt. All vehicles using the forecourt will exit it via the rear of the shop.

The new car parking will comprise four spaces, including one Blue Badge bay, which will be closest to the shop for ease of access. There will be four EV charging spaces including an accessible bay and cycle parking next to the EV bays.