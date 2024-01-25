Shell has submitted planning for a knockdown rebuild of its 40-year-old Fengate site at Carr Road in Peterborough.

The application to Peterborough City Council states that the site comprises an existing petrol filling station that was constructed in the 1980s and the site is in need of refurbishment as it does not fully meet the needs of motorists. “The revised proposal will bring the petrol filling station up to expected standards to meet the needs and expectations of both the operator and motorists,” it stated.

The site currently has six pump islands arranged in a domino six formation with a canopy above, which links to the shop. To the west of the canopy is an HGV pump island. There are two underground tank farms. A car wash is located to the north-west of the site. There are jet wash bays and air/water and vacuum bays to the north of the site.

The application seeks full planning permission for the demolition of the existing shop and forecourt and the erection of a new shop, forecourt (domestic and HGV) including underground fuel tanks, pumps and canopies, provision of car parking and an EV charging hub.

The new forecourt would be located in a similar position to the existing one, in the centre of the site. Four new pump islands are proposed in a four-square arrangement, providing refuelling facilities for eight vehicles at any one time. A new canopy would go over this. Refuelling facilities for HGVs are proposed to the east of the site.

An EV charging hub, providing fast recharging facilities for seven EVs, together with associated infrastructure (including substation, GRP cabinet and EV equipment) is proposed to the west of the site. The EV charging spaces are in two separate areas (comprising three chargepoints and four chargepoints) and a canopy would be installed over the spaces adjacent to the site’s western boundary.

New fuel infrastructure is proposed to bring the site up to current standards.

The existing underground fuel storage tanks would be decommissioned and removed, and a new underground tank farm is proposed to the south of the forecourt. Shell says this would ensure that the site meets the latest industry and environmental standards and regulations.

A new single-storey shop would be located to the north of the site. The application says it would be made from lightweight materials to create a ‘clean and crisp appearance’. Extensive use of glazing would allow visitors to the site to see inside while also giving staff a view of the forecourt, ensuring safety and security at all times. Security bollards would be installed in front of the shop.

The shop would include customer toilets (including an accessible toilet) and an ATM. Amazon lockers are proposed to go at the front of the store.

Designated car parking spaces are planned for the front of the shop including six standard spaces, one disabled car parking bay (which will be in close proximity to the shop entrance for ease of access) and one air/water bay. Cycle parking is also proposed to the front of the shop.

Shell’s application states that overall, the proposal will bring significant enhancement to an existing petrol filling station, ideally positioned to serve motorists on the local road network. In addition, the new improved shop would have further benefits for local residents, providing an enhanced offer for top-up shopping trips in an accessible location.