Michael Fletcher will become Spar’s managing director in November, after more than two decades of experience in the convenience and grocery sectors.

Fletcher spent 22 years at Tesco, where he held numerous senior commercial roles in the UK, Ireland and Asia. He joined Co-op Retail in 2013 where he was chief commercial officer before moving on to become chief executive of Nisa Wholesale, a role he held until 2022.

Since leaving Nisa, Fletcher has taken on several non-executive director and board advisory roles. He is also the founder and chief executive of Sleet Brush, where he focuses on designing and implementing solutions to complex retail and wholesale challenges.

Nick Bunker, non-executive chair, at Spar says: “Michael has outstanding credentials in commercial, retail and FMCG sectors, with experience across various trading environments. His professional capabilities and high standards consistently drive excellent business performance and operational resilience. We are delighted with his appointment and look forward his lasting and positive contribution to the Spar business.”

Michael Fletcher adds: “Spar is a globally recognised and respected brand, and I am thrilled to join the team. I look forward to supporting the ongoing strengthening and development of the Spar proposition in the UK.”