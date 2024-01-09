Gloucester-based Sterling Petroleum is reopening Woodrow Garage, in Cawston, Norfolk, tomorrow – less than two months after the previous owner was forced to close because of the low margins he made on fuel.

Nakendram Piratheepan, known as Theepan, told Forecourt Trader that he was very excited about his latest acquisition.

“We have installed new digital pumps and put in premium grade fuel, supplied by Murco. We are also redeveloping the shop. It will have the Nisa fascia and have new additions including Costa coffee and Cook frozen food. There will also be an off licence and food to go.

“We are planning to put in jet wash bays on the forecourt and we also have enough space for EV chargepoints so will be looking into that.”

Leaflets have been distributed locally to promote the reopening and there will be reduced fuel prices on opening day.

The site will operate seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

Theepan added: “We are delighted to be trading in Cawston and I hope that having the Woodrow Garage workshop still open next door will help to bring more customers in.”