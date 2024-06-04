Gloucester-based Sterling Petroleum has taken on the lease of Brent Knoll petrol station on the A38 in Somerset.

It has been closed for some time after previous operator BWOC deemed that it was no longer financially viable.

However, having taken over the lease last month, the site is already trading once again. Sterling’s Nakendram Piratheepan, known as Theepan, told Forecourt Trader that he saw a lot of potential in the site.

“The site is open following a refurbishment and we are currently rebranding to BP fuel with a Londis shop, including a Wild Bean Café counter. It’s quite a large site and had a car dealership on it. Future plans are to use that space for a new café and bakery.”

Theepan intends to hold a re-opening event later this month.