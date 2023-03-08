Thieves in Northern Ireland have escaped with a substantial sum of money after an attack on an ATM at a forecourt, but a similar attempt at another forecourt two days later failed.

Detectives are appealing for information following the theft at the service station in the Dungannon Road area of Portadown on Friday 3rd March.

Detective chief inspector Richard Thornton said: “Two men entered the forecourt of a service station in the area in the early hours of Friday 3rd March. It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 292 03/03/23. Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Two days later there was an attempted ATM theft at the Roguery Road area of Toome.

DCI Thornton said: “At around 4:30am, it was reported to police that two men were observed trying to gain entrance to a door of an ATM in a forecourt in the area. As a vehicle entered the forecourt, the two men made off empty handed with damage caused to the ATM following the incident.”

He appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact detectives quoting reference number 373 05/03/23.