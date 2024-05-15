Fast rising Top 50 Indie Krisco Services Group has acquired its second site this year – Mellors Garage on the outskirts of Wantage in Oxfordshire – increasing its estate to 12 forecourts.

The Reading-based operator rose five places to become the 31st largest independent forecourt in the UK in this February’s Top 50 Indies report, and that was before the two latest acquisitions.

Early this year Krisco Services Group, owned by Kris Navaratnam, purchased a site in the Midlands, and it has two other knockdown rebuilds in the pipeline.

Its latest purchase of the Esso forecourt has just completed. It includes four islands of eight fuel pumps, an unbranded 1,200sq ft shop, an MOT workshop, repair centre and car sales area, on a three quarter of an acre plot.

The previous owner, Steve Henry has decided to retire after taking over the site in 2013. He was a reluctant seller with a connection to the business going back 35 years before he purchased it. He originally worked at the garage as a parts person aged just 16.

“I want to say thank you to all the staff, customers and suppliers over the years of Mellors Garage, this was a tough decision to take but the right one for us and the business,” said Steve.

”It was a sensitive deal which took time to overcome, however having the support from my team made the deal as smooth as it could have been. I wish all the best to Kris for the future and the continuing success of their investment.”

Kris Navaratnam, thanked William Trott of WT Estates for facilitating the deal at a time that demand for quality forecourts is at a high. “We are delighted to finally have acquired Mellors Garage,” he said.

“Once again, William Trott provided invaluable support and clear communication to enable us to complete the transaction in line with Steve’s requirements. Thank you to Steve for working with us and the team at Krisco Services wish you the very best in your retirement.”