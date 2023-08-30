Top 50 Indie SGN has opened a new Co-op convenience store on the forecourt of its Birley Moor Road petrol filling station in Sheffield.

The 24-hour Texaco-branded petrol filling station and the Co-op franchise store support around 25 local jobs.

The store includes Deliveroo home delivery, convenient parcel collection services, and an automatic laundromat.

This is in addition to Costa Coffee, an enhanced bakery and hot food offer and, a range of fresh products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products, including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.

Chris Wallace, area manager, said: “We are delighted to launch our new-look Co-op store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we are really looking forward to welcoming customers into their new and improved store.

“We have worked hard to develop the range, choice and added services which we are confident will create a compelling offer to serve motorists and our community, conveniently.”