Top 50 Indie SGN Retail has teamed up with Iceland Foods to open the supermarket group’s first Local convenience store.

The store, on the Texaco garage forecourt in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, is owned and managed by SGN Retail and also has a Costcutter fascia.

Customers enter the Costcutter Iceland Local via a single entrance and pay for petrol and goods at a single point of sale, operated by SGN. The store is sectioned between chilled/ambient mainly supplied by Costcutter, which is owned by Bestway, and a large frozen section supplied by Iceland.

It will stock goods from Iceland’s own label range, as well as its exclusive own-brand partnerships, including with Harry Ramsden’s and Slimming World.

“Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen, chilled, fresh and grocery products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks,” said Iceland Foods international and wholesale director Justin Addison.

“Iceland Local gives customers an exciting new opportunity to pick up our food while they are refuelling, and we have already have plans to roll out the concept with further openings in the months ahead.”

SGN was set up by MRH founders Graham Peacock and Susan Tobell after they sold the then largest independent forecourt group in the UK to MFG. In the latest Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies listing, published last month, SGN was ranked seventh with 77 sites.