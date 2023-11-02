Morrisons has confirmed that it will take over the former Harry Tuffins store at Cross Enterprise Park in Welshpool after Top 50 Indie Rontec acquired the site.

A spokesman for Morrisons told The Shropshire Star: “The new Morrisons Daily will open in partnership with Rontec and will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

“As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally, incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding.

“Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it. ”