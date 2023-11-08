Detectives are appealing to the public for help after two men were stabbed at a BP petrol station in Wigston on Friday, November 3.

The incident took place on the forecourt on St Thomas Road at around 11.25pm.

The victims drove onto the forecourt and spoke to a man who was already at the kiosk. The man then attacked the victims, stabbing them in the neck.

Officers believe there were two other men on the forecourt at the time of the incident who may have witnessed it. They left the area on foot – officers would like them to get in touch as they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and those involved, and officers are keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area or may have information about the assault or the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4141 Owen Bird on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*683504.