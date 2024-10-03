Vauxhall has cut prices for the Corsa Electric, Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric, to help make EVs more affordable.

The new starting price for the Corsa Electric Design is £29,045 OTR (on the road), with GS and Ultimate versions priced at £31,230 OTR and £33,040 OTR respectively, seeing a maximum reduction of £4,150.

The Corsa Electric Long Range is also available in entry-level Design trim for the first time. Featuring a 51kWh battery and a more powerful 156PS motor for a range of up to 248 miles (WLTP), the Corsa Electric Long Range is priced from £30,440 OTR. The Corsa Electric Long Range prices for the GS and Ultimate trims are £32,625 OTR and £34,435 OTR respectively.

Meanwhile, the Astra Electric Design is now priced at £34,945 OTR, with GS and Ultimate trims priced at £37,240 OTR and £39,395 OTR respectively. This represents a saving of up to £3,865 on Ultimate trim. Customers opting for the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can get one for £3,850 less than before, with Design trim available from £36,145 OTR.

The new pricing structure follows the introduction of the special edition Corsa Electric YES Edition and Astra Electric Griffin, designed to make Vauxhall’s electric models more accessible. The Corsa Electric YES Edition is priced at £26,895, while the Astra Electric Griffin is available from £34,995.

Vauxhall also recently revealed that the New Frontera Electric and New Frontera Hybrid will both be available for the same list price. The company says this means it’s the first manufacturer in the UK to offer list price parity between electric and petrol hybrid versions of the same car. Both versions will start from £23,495 OTR when orders open later this year.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, says: “The new pricing structure on Corsa Electric and Astra Electric is the latest in a number of measures we have taken to democratise access to EVs – including becoming the first brand in the UK to offer an electric and petrol hybrid car for the same list price with New Frontera. Our five- year PCP offer on electric models means customers can enjoy equivalent monthly payments with petrol models over four years, while the special edition Corsa Electric YES Edition and Astra Electric Griffin make going electric even more attainable.”

Vauxhall customers also benefit from the brand’s Plug & Go offer, powered by Free2move Charge, which includes a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox and installation when buying online. Alternatively, customers can choose a £675 credit with Octopus Electroverse to use for public charging, in lieu of the free wallbox.

And Vauxhall’s partnership with Tesco means customers can collect 50,000 Clubcard points when they purchase a new car through a Vauxhall retailer. The Clubcard points can be exchanged for £500 in Clubcard vouchers to be used in store, or customers can get double their value with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

New Vauxhall EV customers also receive an Octopus Electroverse card, giving access to over 750,000 public chargers from different networks across the UK and Europe via a single account. For added peace of mind, Plug & Go includes a battery warranty for eight years/100,000 miles and three years of roadside assistance as standard.