The development of InstaVolt’s EV ultra-rapid charging superhub at Three Maids Hill, Winchester, has reached a significant milestone, with the asphalt layer now complete across the site.

The asphalt layer is designed to be permeable, allowing rainwater to pass through and reducing surface runoff. This feature supports the site’s overall sustainability efforts by aiding natural water drainage and minimising the environmental impact of the development.

The site is located near the busy A34 and close to the M3. Instavolt says the laying of the asphalt paves the way for the next phases of the project, including bay marking and charger installations, bringing it closer to operational status.

Once complete, it will boast 44 accessible, ultra-rapid chargers powered by 100% renewable energy.

“Our Winchester site is the latest in a series of superhubs we’re opening across the InstaVolt network and it’s not just a new charging facility; it’s a bold step towards creating a sustainable future for transport in the UK,” says Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt.

“We’re thrilled to see such rapid progress at this site. The team and our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure the vision for this project becomes a reality.

“Unique in its sustainability, this superhub shows what the future of EV charging can look like: reliable, rapid and powered entirely by green energy.”

The Winchester superhub will be powered by an intelligent system which optimises solar use, reduces grid reliance and keeps the chargers running at maximum capacity.

Solar panels, with a 500kW capacity, feed two on-site batteries (totalling 4MWh) to provide the primary power for chargers. When necessary, the system will automatically switch to 100% renewable energy supplied by Octopus Energy.

The latest update is one of several recent milestones that mark substantial progress at the site. All 44 EV charger pads have now been fully installed, laying the groundwork for the deployment of ultra-rapid charging units. Solar panels have been mounted on the café roof, and an additional solar farm of almost 900 panels will be installed on-site which will contribute renewable energy directly to the site.