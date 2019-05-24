Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ferrero launches trade campaign for TicTac

John Wood · 24 May, 2019

Ferrero is launching a trade campaign to reinforce the sales potential of stocking its core range of flavours.

The activity coincides with the brand’s ‘Kiss does summer with Tic Tac’ on pack offer, where consumers can win a holiday to Ibiza via two million promotional packs of its two leading SKUs: Tic Tac Fresh Mint and Tic Tac Lime & Orange.

Levi Boorer, customer development director for Ferrero UK & Ireland, commented: “For the first time we are creating mixed cases of our core range of Tic Tac flavours, and members of our trade hub will have the chance to win one via Your Perfect Store. There will be 100 cases available, each including a £5 money-off voucher that can be redeemed on their next purchase of a core flavour of T1 Tic Tac – making each case just £4. In addition to this, the first 50 winners will also receive a bespoke point of sale to help retailers optimally display the packs in-store.

“The promotion will be available from May 20 on a first come, first served basis, so you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on one.”

“To link up to our summer music promotion, we’ll be inviting retailers nationwide to send us a picture of their Tic Tac core range display – featuring all four core flavours – to be entered into a prize draw where they can win a pair of London Elrow festival tickets.”

Food Hygiene Training