Wolf Blass gears up for summer of sport

John Wood

Wolf Blass – the official wine partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – is gearing up for a summer of sport.

A £1m, integrated, 360° campaign to support the tournament-long partnership has launched and will include limited edition bottles, an experiential sampling event, wine tastings, social media, digital, print, PR and in-store activity.

Limited edition, cricket-themed bottle labels are available across the Wolf Blass Yellow and Silver Label portfolios. There are five cricketing positions to collect – the batsman, the bowler, the captain, the fielder and the wicket keeper.

A dedicated social media campaign will run throughout the tournament across all Wolf Blass social channels, as well as an online partnership with The Telegraph, offering consumers the chance to win match day tickets if they can find ‘Wolf’ the Eagle hidden in a gigapixel image. In-store activity will include sampling, chances to win tickets and a match day experience, shelf barkers, gondola ends, aisle fins and FSDUs to ensure significant brand standout in-store during the event.

Kirstie McCosh, European marketing director at brand owner Treasury Wine Estates, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Wolf Blass is once again the Official Wine Partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and we have an exciting summer of marketing activity planned. Sport is one of our key strategic platforms and there is no doubt that the Cricket World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events happening in the UK this year. The plans hit all touchpoints, both in and out of store and we expect the campaign to reach more than 10 million consumers this summer.

“The Cricket World Cup gives us a different way of engaging with our consumers through a sport that they are passionate about and the partnership with the ICC is a natural fit for the Wolf Blass brand, as both share the same core values – the pursuit of triumph.”

