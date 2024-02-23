Euro Garages is applying for a 24-hour off licence for its Asda Express forecourt in Ascot. The 24-hour site is also seeking to sell ‘late night refreshments’ on and off the premises between 11pm and 5am.

According to the Slough Observer, the store on the site was recently rebranded as an Asda Express from a Spar. A local councillor told the paper that he didn’t see a need for the licence and he was worried about additional traffic late at night.

In its application to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s licensing department, Euro Garages said staff would be trained in the premises licence holder’s procedures which include liquor licensing and all checkout operators would also have additional training in the sale of alcohol.

It said all spirits would be displayed behind the counter and no miniature bottles of spirits of 20cl or below will be sold from the site. However, it said this did not apply to pre-packaged gift packs which may contain a spirit miniature.

The store would have a till prompt system for alcohol products for staff to use the Challenge 25 proof-of-age scheme. It said it the appropriate proof of age was not produced there would be no sale. Notices would be displayed advising customers of the Challenge 25 policy.

Euro Garages added that a CCTV system would be installed and maintained with cameras covering internal areas and the external area immediately in front of the store. The system will be capable of continuously recording and copies of such recordings would be kept for a period of not less than 31 days and handed to the police or authorised personnel upon production of a compliant ‘Access Request’.