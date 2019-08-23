Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Vapouriz Retail Solutions introduces vaping displays

John Wood · 23 August, 2019

Vapouriz Retail Solutions has introduced two new, high-impact units intended to allow retailers to create a compact, eye-catching and profitable vape category in any size of store.

The FSDU and Gantry units hold e-liquids, kits and accessories and have the option of stocking CBD e-liquids too.

The Vapouriz FSDU is priced at £2,500 and includes POS, training and a POR of 52%. The fully illuminated, all-inclusive cabinet stands at 175 cm x 100 cm x 50 cm and houses 845 liquids and 30 vape kits and accessories. It has lockable storage and a digital display screen to attract customers attention and is ready to plug in and go.

For a more compact solution that retains the visual impact of the FSDU, there is the Vapouriz Gantry Unit. At only 83 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm it can be used as a single standalone unit or doubled up to accommodate expanding vaping category needs. The Gantry can either sit on the counter or sits within the category bay. Its introductory offer price of £700 includes, POS, training and also a POR of 52%.

Ben Mison, Vapouriz Retail Solutions head of sales, commented: “The relationship we have with our customers is as important to us as what they buy from us. We want them to be successful vape champions, and so work with them to create a solution that is right for them. Anyone who purchases one of our units gets the added bonus of our experience of the vape category, which we have been involved in since 2011. Whether it is a gantry unit, or a store-within-a-store refit, we are there to provide assistance, insight and experience.”

Food Hygiene Training