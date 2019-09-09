Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Harvest Energy chooses Urgent for maintenance

09 September, 2019

Techniche has announced that Harvest Energy has selected its Urgent facilities and asset management platform, to support the company's UK maintenance operation across almost 90 company-owned service stations.

Harvest Energy wanted to increase the visibility and control of all its maintenance activity, to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Techniche's Urgent platform will automate repair workflows, offer real-time reporting and enable Harvest Energy to respond to all its maintenance requests as quickly as possible.

"Urgent's FM software is the acknowledged go-to-product for the major petrol retail sector, including BP and Shell, so we know we are in good company by choosing this solution," explained Ian Woodcock, retail director, Harvest Energy.

"The analytics will help us understand more clearly what is happening across all maintenance activity and this data can be used to identify best practice, improve processes and reduce operating costs."

01908 391160www.urgent.technichegroup.com

