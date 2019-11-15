Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vaping concept

John Wood

JUUL, the closed pod vaping system, has agreed a partnership with Euro Garages.

The agreement means JUUL’s Starter Kit and 18mg/ml JUULpods will be sited in all Euro Garages gantries, about 380 locations across the UK.

In addition, JUUL Labs will be one of three contributory partners that will help develop the company’s Shop In Shop concept at its Preston site to provide a complete category solution.

John Patterson, sales director of JUUL Labs UK, commented: “Euro Garages is one of the fastest growing and most recognisable brands in the forecourt sector. It is a fantastic example of a forecourt operator who continues to invest in its sites to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Euro Garages and look forward to working with them to develop the vape category within its estate and help more of their customers switch from combustible cigarettes.”

Junaid Manjra, head of convenience retail at Euro Garages, said: “At Euro Garages, we are committed to working with leading brands to offer customers the best possible shopping experience in our sites.

“We already have sector-leading partnerships in areas such as food-to-go and see smoking alternatives as a category that we can really develop.

“JUUL has had a massive impact on the sector in the short time it has been in the UK and impressed us with its plans for the category, so we see it as an ideal partner to accelerate growth in this area.”

0808 164 1301

www.juul.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: