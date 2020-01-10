Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Mentos Gum extends Pure Fresh range with two new flavours

John Wood · 10 January, 2020

Mentos Gum is extending its Pure Fresh range with the addition of two new fruity variants: Tropical and Cherry.

The sugar-free, liquid-centred gum comes in 2g pieces which it says are 30% bigger per piece than its competitors. It comes in a 50-piece bottle with an rrp of £2.25.

According to Mentos brand owner Perfetti van Melle, bottles currently form 59% of the gum market and are growing at 10.5%, making these a must-stock line.

Sally Fenton, Mentos product manager, said: “We’re really excited to be extending our Pure Fresh Gum offering, Tropical and Cherry are a playful twist on more traditional refreshment flavours. We know that the refreshment market is under pressure to match the success of traditional sugar confectionery and there’s increased demand for sweet flavours. That’s why we’re responding once again by injecting innovation into the category.

“Retailers can take advantage of Mentos new fruit additions as an option to strengthen their range in stores and attract new consumers to the category who are looking for more fruit flavours. By adding colour and vibrancy to the refreshment category, we expect the orange and deep red coloured bottles to attract a younger audience looking for a more indulgent option when it comes to gum.”

