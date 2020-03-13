Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Car Wash Association to sponsor House of Commons event in May

Merril Boulton · 13 March, 2020

The Car Wash Association (CWA) is sponsoring a high-profile event in the House of Commons on May 19, to raise awareness of issues around unregulated hand car washes.

The Association’s latest edition of Car Wash news reveals that the reception will be hosted by Philip Dunne MP, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, with representation from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Human Trafficking & Slavery.

Failures in planning, environmental regulations, immigration and tax regimes in relation to hand car washes will be in the spotlight at the event, taking place from 4pm to 6pm in the Thames Pavilion, House of Commons.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson recently detailed a number of major victories in his role as chairman of the CWA during his presentation at Forecourt Trader’s recent inaugural Summit.

The CWA was formed to lobby on behalf of operators of legitimate car valeting services who were being driven out of business by non-compliant hand car washes (HCW).

After intense campaigning by the CWA and other organisations concerned about the criminality involved in the HCW sector, the new director of the Office for Labour Market Enforcement Matthew Taylor has stated that the HCW sector is “endemically non-compliant” and that a national licensing scheme for all hand car washes should be introduced within the next two years.

