Westons Cider expands Henry Westons brand with new variants

Westons Cider is expanding its £45m-plus Henry Westons brand with new variants Henry Westons Cloudy Vintage, Henry Westons Vintage Rosé and Henry Westons Organic Cider.

Henry Westons Cloudy Vintage (7.3%) is described as a medium-dry naturally cloudy, unfiltered cider that’s full-bodied and sparkling with a fruity character, while the subtle taste profile of Henry Westons Vintage Rosé (5.5%) is intended to challenge a category that’s traditionally very sweet.

Henry Westons Organic Cider (6%) is rich and fruity with honeyed notes, certified organic by the Soil Association and medium-dry.

“Henry Westons is by far the most popular glass bottled apple cider in the UK,” said Sally McKinnon, head of marketing at Westons Cider. “The brand is currently growing 9.1% year-on-year and worth £45.1m.

“Premiumisation has certainly played a big part in fuelling the impressive growth of Henry Westons, and – as value sales continue to outstrip volume sales – we expect to see more shoppers trading up to the brand from mainstream offerings.

“The launch of these innovative variants will enable us to introduce Henry Westons to new shoppers who are currently buying into three exciting sub-categories of cider: Cloudy, rosé and organic. We know that line extensions drive incremental sales for the Henry Westons brand and, by welcoming in these new shoppers, the NPD will propel further growth.”

All three new additions to the Henry Westons range will be available in 500ml glass bottles, at an RRP of £2.19.

