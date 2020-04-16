Kay Group plans multi-million pound redevelopment of Blackburn head office and service station

Merril Boulton

The Kay Group has applied for planning permission for a multi-million pound redevelopment of its Grimshaw Park Service Station in Blackburn.

The Top 50 independent is to completely demolish the site - which is also the company’s headquarters - and replace it with a ‘unique’ and ‘contemporary’ three-storey building and a new forecourt.

The two upper storeys will house the office and administration suites, with separate access from the forecourt for staff, while the ground floor will house the 500sqm-plus retail space.

The new development, which includes the acquisition of adjacent land, will provide car parking for 62 vehicles, and include two EV charging bays.

The Kay Group, which was set up by chief executive Ken Kay in 1972, is currently ranked at number 12 in the latest Top 50 Indie listing, with 21 sites. The group employs over 240 personnel and provides a locally based service to over 200,000 customers a week.

In a statement accompanying the planning submission, Pulman Associates Architects said the Kay Group “is already committed to developing new-to-industry sites and acquisitions over the next three to five years”.

“It is with this major growth and development plan that there is a need to provide more improved and increased facilities for management and operations staff, together with the administration facilities needed to run such a thriving business.”

It said the new development will provide the “much-needed facilities to support this growing local business and maintain its historic connection with the site where it began and to continue its connection with the town of Blackburn. The site will maintain its core services of fuel and forecourt services together with retail sales catering for the local shopper”.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: