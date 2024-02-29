A new online platform, AutoCommercial.co.uk, provides a dedicated space for buyers, sellers and agents to list and discover automotive businesses and properties.

It has been founded by industry veteran Martin Wilson, who said AutoCommercial.co.uk differs from other business listing websites as it is specifically focused on the automotive sector.

Recognising a gap in the market, Wilson saw an opportunity to streamline the process of buying and selling automotive businesses, whether as a going concern or just the properties themselves.

Automotive properties for sale can be listed on an open market basis or on a confidential basis. AutoCommercial.co.uk allows users to upload anonymous summaries of businesses or properties, ensuring confidentiality and privacy. This feature allows them to discreetly showcase their offerings while maintaining control over the release of specific details. All enquiries from potential buyers are sent to the sellers accompanied by a profile of the buyer along with confirmation that any information will be treated in accordance with a non-disclosure agreement. The seller can then decide how and when to respond, putting them in full control of the sale process.

The platform offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy for users to navigate and access the information they need. Potential buyers interested in a particular business can fill out a simple form to request more information. They are then notified when a new business or property is added which meets their acquisition criteria ensuring a seamless and secure communication process which also automatically ensures the buyer is subject to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

For agents, Wilson says AutoCommercial.co.uk provides a valuable opportunity to showcase their expertise and services. Agents can include links to their business details and brochures, enhancing their visibility and reaching a broader audience of potential clients.

Wilson said: “AutoCommercial.co.uk aims to connect buyers, sellers and agents in a transparent, efficient and confidential manner, streamlining the process for all parties involved.”

“I’d encourage anyone looking to buy or sell an automotive business or property whether it’s a small repair shop, or a group of petrol service stations to go and check out the site.

“There are more listings being added all the time, so if you don’t see what you’re after first time you can set up a buyers account and you’ll be sent notifications when businesses or properties are added that meet your requirements.”