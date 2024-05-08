National property developer Godwin Developments has secured outline planning permission for a mix of commercial uses – including petrol filling station and drive thru-units - for its 9.5-acre site adjacent to the busy A47 in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The scheme, named Wisbech Gateway, has been designed to deliver ”high-quality mixed-use industrial, commercial and roadside spaces” and includes associated infrastructure, landscaping, and car parking.

The site is located at a key strategic point in the road network of the region - the main route between the Midlands and Norfolk - and benefits from high visibility, good connectivity, and road frontage, making it suitable for a range of occupiers such as petrol filling station and coffee operators, quick-service restaurants, EV charging operators, hotels, third-party logistics, industrial owner-occupiers and manufacturing businesses.

Potential footfall would come from a population of 110,000 people within a 20-minute drive as well as passing road traffic of more than 6.5 million vehicles per year.

The area is described as a thriving business location and just over 1.5 miles from Wisbech town centre, the largest town in Fenland. The land parcel also benefits from local amenities and a nearby customer and workforce base that can access the site via public transport.

Simon Handslip, managing director of Commercial Development at Godwin, said: “We are really pleased to have secured outline planning consent for our commercial scheme in Wisbech which provides new opportunities for a range of occupiers. With its BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) ’Very Good’ credentials and prime location, it will suit roadside retail operators looking to capture custom from the high daily passing traffic as well as manufacturers and third-party logistics capitalising on its arterial location.”

Godwin Developments develops and delivers projects for leading brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Greggs, Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Euro Garages. The team also works closely with electric vehicle charging providers.