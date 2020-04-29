Sainsbury’s reopens forecourt stores after installing screens

John Wood

Sainsbury’s has begun reopening its forecourt stores after introducing new safety measures to guard against coronavirus, and says it will have more than 100 in operation by the end of the week.

At the start of the coronavirus lockdown the supermarket group closed all its forecourt stores, introducing payment booths and urging customers to pay at pump wherever possible.

In a letter to customers last week Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe said: “We are installing perspex safety screens in our petrol filling station stores and these will start to re-open from next week.”

Perspex safety screens and social distancing measures have been installed at all the sites that have reopened, and the company said the rest of its 300 forecourt stores would be reopening over the next couple of weeks.

