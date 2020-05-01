Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Butterkist forms partnership with streaming service NOW TV

John Wood · 01 May, 2020

KP Snacks has announced a new partnership between Butterkist and streaming service NOW TV.

The partnership offers consumers a half-price NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass with each purchase of Butterkist microwave popcorn.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, said: “While this initiative has always been part of our Butterkist plans, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers added value entertainment during this uncertain and stressful time.

“We have always been passionate about helping to create special moments of togetherness and are constantly looking for new ways to improve the in-home experience and time spent with family.

“While consumers are spending more and more time at home at the moment, family distractions are now ever more important whether it be movie night, game night or a BBQ as the weather improves.”

The promotion will run until the end of November and is offered with any flavour Butterkist microwave popcorn 3x60g pack (RRP £2.00).

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Roadchef steps up services to support tru...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News