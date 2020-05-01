Butterkist forms partnership with streaming service NOW TV

John Wood

KP Snacks has announced a new partnership between Butterkist and streaming service NOW TV.

The partnership offers consumers a half-price NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass with each purchase of Butterkist microwave popcorn.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, said: “While this initiative has always been part of our Butterkist plans, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers added value entertainment during this uncertain and stressful time.

“We have always been passionate about helping to create special moments of togetherness and are constantly looking for new ways to improve the in-home experience and time spent with family.

“While consumers are spending more and more time at home at the moment, family distractions are now ever more important whether it be movie night, game night or a BBQ as the weather improves.”

The promotion will run until the end of November and is offered with any flavour Butterkist microwave popcorn 3x60g pack (RRP £2.00).

