BSI launches safe working guidance for businesses

John Wood · 29 May, 2020
gap lines at till

New safe working guidelines to help businesses manage a safe return to work and reoccupation of their facilities have been published by BSI, in its role as the UK’s National Standards Body.

The guidelines are intended to become a consensus of good practice and BSI encourages the business community and members of the public to have their say and share their learnings and insight on safe working to help protect public health.

Version 1 of the guidelines is available for immediate use. It provides a framework for business owners, senior leaders, managers and workers to protect people at work from the ongoing risks related to the coronavirus.

Comments are invited on Version 1 until 12 June, via the BSI website.

Working with an Advisory Group, BSI will revise the document as frequently as necessary to reflect the dynamic situation businesses are in today, taking into account the comments, government guidance, the level of risk and emerging knowledge. A second version of the guidelines will be published at the end of June with the revised sections highlighted to assist easy implementation.

Each version of the guidelines will be sector neutral and aligned to and complement the current UK government guidance.

Scott Steedman, director of standards at BSI, said: “Since the UK government announced gradual easing of the lockdown, business leaders across the country have been taking steps to ensure that their working environment is safe. Now it is imperative that they come together to achieve their shared goal.

“Our role as the national standards body is to bring people together so they can share their expertise and knowledge and agree what good practice looks like. Together we can help to make the working environment safe for all.”

To download Version 1, comment on the safe working guidelines or sign-up to be alerted for the latest versions click here.

