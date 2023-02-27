Northern Ireland police have confirmed that around £94,000 was stolen from an ATM at Cabragh Filling Station in Dungannon in the early hours of February 24.

Detective Inspector Ryan said:” It was reported at 6am this morning, Friday February 24, an attempt had been made overnight to gain access to the cash machine outside a shop in the Ballygawley Road area.

“Following our enquiries we can confirm that an estimated £94,000 has been taken.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area between midnight and 4.30am and saw what happened to get in touch. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the wider Cabragh area to call us.”

Inspector Ryan reported that a side door had been forced open with damage also caused to the walls of the ATM structure.