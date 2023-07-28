Whitfield Service Station in Kent re-opened on Wednesday following a £1.5m investment.

Owner Whitfield Service Station Ltd transformed the site, which serves the busy A2 just outside Dover, by adding a new Fireaway Pizza outlet, increasing the size of the Budgens store and revamping the site’s busy BP petrol station.

The redevelopment is aimed at providing better facilities for local people as well as those heading for the port, while an extra five jobs at the Budgens store and 10 new staff at Fireaway Pizza will boost local employment.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke opened the new-look site, saying: “This exciting development means more jobs, more services and more pizza!”

As an additional attraction at the opening event, the Premier League trophy was on display outside the extended Budgens store, which has grown from 1,600sq ft to 2,000sq ft.

Whitfield Service Station managing director, K Rajaseelan (known as Seelan), said the redevelopment represented “a huge amount of work on behalf of a number of people”. He added: “I am delighted that we are here today to unveil not just this new Fireaway Pizza outlet but a bigger and brighter Budgens store and a rebranded BP filling station.

“While the redevelopment of the service station is important to us as a business, I believe it will also provide a much-needed community asset and will be welcomed by local people.”

BP Retail territory manager Richard Teuten added: “BP is delighted to renew its partnership with Whitfield Service Station for another five years.

“Seelan has invested heavily in the facilities here over the years, making it a popular stop for the local community, as well as for travelling motorists. With this new expanded retail offering, I’m sure Whitfield Service Station will continue to grow from strength to strength.”