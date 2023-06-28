New research from Kwik Fit has found that 17.6 million Brits will be going on holiday by car this summer. And although the average summer holiday trip is 400 miles, some 3.6 million Brits will be covering more than 500 miles.

However, one in seven drivers (14%) will make no checks on their car before setting off. Over a quarter (28%) of drivers won’t check their tyre pressures and over half (57%) will not assess the tyre tread.

Kwik Fit said it is not only highlighting the importance of checks, but also making sure these are carried out in plenty of time before holiday journeys. The company forecasts that Monday July 17 could be the fifth busiest single day for garages in the last four years, as drivers planning for the school holiday getaway realise, at the last minute, that their cars need work.

Over the past four years, Kwik Fit has seen demand on the last Monday of the English school term rise by 49% compared to the typical daily figure across the rest of the year. With average daily servicing and repair enquiries now up by 21% on pre-pandemic figures, it says drivers who wait until the last week to get work done are likely to find garages very busy.

Kwik Fit is reminding drivers covering significant mileage of the importance of carrying out checks for their return journeys as well as their outbound trip. Nearly two in five drivers (39%) say they don’t make any checks before their return journey. Even among the high mileage group, 29% say they don’t carry out any checks before setting off back home.

Roger Griggs, communications director for Kwik Fit, said: “Our research shows that a huge number of drivers will be hitting the road for their summer holidays this year. Even with the cost-of-living crisis many people need a break and are finding that going by car is their most cost-effective travel option.

“We encourage car owners to make their checks well in advance and give themselves time to get any problems sorted before setting off. It is also important for drivers to make sure their car is in peak condition for their return journeys. Many people will be covering significant mileage on their trips, so carrying out key checks before setting off back home could avoid an unwelcome end to the holiday.”