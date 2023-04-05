The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging retailers to take part in a survey looking into the effects of the national living wage and national minimum wage rate increases, which came into effect on 1 April.

The new rates are:

the national living wage for ages 23 and above increased by 9.7% to £10.42;

the national minimum wage for 21-22 year olds increased by 10.9% to £10.18;

for 18-20 year olds increased by 9.7% to £7.49;

for under 18s increased by 9.7% to £4.81;

for apprentices increased by 9.7% to £5.28.

The 9.7% increase in the national living wage was in line with the government’s target for it to reach two-thirds of median earnings by 2024.

ACS has launched its 2023 National Living Wage survey to seek views on the impact of the current and future wage rates. The findings of the survey will inform ACS employment policy work over the coming year, including the ACS submission to the Low Pay Commission.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “I would urge all convenience retailers to take part in this survey so that we can provide the Low Pay Commission with an accurate representation of the real-life impact that wage rate increases have on local shops.”

All responses will be kept anonymous and confidential. The survey is available here.