Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Tesco petrol station on Portman Road in Reading.

At around 4.10am on Sunday April 30, two men broke into the kiosk and then used hammers to smash windows and break the tills.

The offenders are both described as white men, who were wearing gloves and masks.

Investigating officer, PC Ryan Sitton, based at Reading police station, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who thinks they could have witnessed this, or who has any information which could help our investigation.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a man who we believe was walking a small black dog in the area at the time of the offence.

“If you think you can help, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43230187286.”

People can also make a report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.