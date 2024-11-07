Donard View Service Station, in Ballynahinch, has been given Yodel’s Store of the Quarter award for ‘outstanding’ customer support and service to its local community.

Yodel’s network comprises over 7,000 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets, serving UK customers with its Store-to-Store and Store-to-Door parcel delivery options.

Donard View Service Station has been an essential hub in Ballynahinch since it opened in 1963. Today it handles over 1,500 parcels a quarter for Yodel and achieved an impressive customer rating of 5.00 in Yodel’s in-house Have Your Say customer feedback survey from June to September this year, securing its winning position.

With Yodel recently becoming Vinted’s sole carrier in Northern Ireland, Donard View Service Station has seen its parcel volumes double in the past 12 months, all while maintaining an average five-star rating.

Elizabeth Bell, owner of Donard View Service Station, says: “Joining the Deliver to Yodel Store network has been great for our business, allowing us to provide a convenient and incredibly popular service to our local community. The store has been within my family for over 50 years and we are proud to be recognised with a Store of the Quarter award and are very thankful to all our loyal customers who have positively reviewed their experience with us and made this possible.”

Sam Holden, chief commercial officer at Yodel, says: “Donard View Service Station sets a great example for us all, proving their importance to the local community and their commitment to ensuring thousands of people can receive their parcels. At Yodel, we’re proud to celebrate the success of our partners who have played their part in providing secure and convenient parcel collection services for our millions of customers across the UK. We’re thrilled to be awarding Donard View Service Station with the Store of the Quarter award for their outstanding work and are excited to follow their continued success.”

The forecourt’s Yodel driver John Spence, who drops and collects parcels from the store and the wider area, was also commended by Yodel as part of the accompanying Driver of the Quarter award. The award is given to drivers in conjunction with recognised stores for providing high-quality service and showcasing their commitment to deliveries and customers in the area.