Gloucester Services, a former recipient of the Forecourt Trader of the Year Award, has been named best motorway services by readers of Which?.

Thousands of readers judged 70 motorway services and their verdict was that Gloucester Services was ‘the gold standard of service stations’.

They said to describe the stop on the M5 as a service station does it a disservice. “Unlike the dreary buildings you usually find on motorways, Gloucester Services has an architect-designed feel, with a roof carpeted in grass and floor-to-ceiling windows offering views over the little lake. It also has outdoor seating by the water.”

It went on to praise the home-cooked meals, the ‘fabulous’ farm shop and bread that would rival any baker’s. Also praised was the free wifi, the accessible showers, the play areas and the site’s dog-friendliness. Gloucester beat off other contenders with a score of 86%.

Cobham Services on the M25, which has repeatedly won Forecourt Trader’s best motorway services category award, was named the best services on the M25.

Which? also published the worst motorway services, with Bridgwater Services taking the title with a score of just 32%. Apparently it earned one star in every category of the survey, including cleanliness, with recent visitors describing it as ‘dirty’ and ‘depressing’; others complained of a urine smell and toilet paper strewn on the floor. Another simply said it ‘should be demolished’.