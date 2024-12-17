Booker will remain next year the principal sponsor of Forecourt Trader’s industry awards.

The annual event, to take place on Thursday October 9 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster, showcases the best in the UK’s petrol retail world.

The awards recognise the best in the business for their dedication, hard work and resilience, from rural to motorway sites.

This year 720 guests attended the occasion, with MFG crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year and the Highland Group’s Tom Highland voted by Forecourt Trader readers for the Special Recognition Award.

Entries for the 2025 awards open on Monday March 10.

Categories include best operator in each of six regions, and specialist areas such as best forecourt loo to best innovation.

Sites do not have to be the biggest, busiest, or the newest: they just have to excel at giving customers what they need day in, day out.

Booker’s retail managing director Colm Johnson says that the business is delighted to return as the headline sponsor for the Forecourt Trader Awards for the sixth year running.

“It’s a real celebration of both the sector and all the individuals who work incredibly hard to maintain great service, availability and choice for their customers,” says Johnson. “At Booker, we’re proud to serve so many forecourt retailers through our network; we’re looking forward to supporting the industry and recognising everyone’s achievements at next year’s awards.”