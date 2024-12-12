Electric vehicle chargepoint network Be.EV is converting a former petrol forecourt in Manchester into a flagship 12-bay charging hub, which it says will be a template for the business’s expansion and help regenerate a run-down part of the city. It is due to open by “spring”.

The Charging Oasis will incorporate a wildflower garden and have a Caffe Nero as its exclusive retail outlet. It is on a main route between central Manchester and Oldham used by 26,000 drivers each day, according to the company.

Be.EV says the site on the corner of Reliance Street and Oldham Road in Failsworth – which has been derelict for 15 years – will “serve as a template for the EV charging hub of the future” and that the business has “plans for more to come”. Be.EV also says the project will contribute to Manchester City Council’s plan to regenerate the Failsworth area by helping to attract further investment.

The hub will include four waiting bays, which the company says will be converted to charging positions “when demand requires”. Each bay will have a waterproof canopy and there will be free wi-fi.

Be.EV chief executive Asif Ghafoor describes the Charging Oasis as its “jewel in the crown”, suggesting that the site will also serve as a community asset. The partnership with Caffe Nero, he says, “elevates the site from somewhere for drivers to quickly charge their car to a destination for them to grab a coffee and recharge their own batteries too”.

Be.EV was founded in Greater Manchester in 2019 and has a network of over 700 chargepoints. Its majority shareholder is Octopus Energy.