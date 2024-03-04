Crimestoppers, together with the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, are running a campaign to help keep vehicles safe when they are parked in the county’s service stations.

They are using a grant awarded to the Commissioner by the Home Office, under the Safer Streets Round 5 scheme, to reduce thefts from HGVs and overall vehicle crime, both at Watford Gap and Northampton service stations. The Commissioner’s office and Roadchef motorway services have matched this funding.

The money is being used to improve service station security, including installing new fencing, additional CCTV and improved lighting.

Thieves typically target HGVs parked at service stations overnight, most commonly breaking into trailers or slashing trailer curtains when drivers are resting and when the service stations are less busy.