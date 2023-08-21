CATL, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, has launched Shenxing, which it describes as the world’s first superfast charging lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery, capable of delivering 400km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range of over 700km on a single full charge. The company hopes this will go some way in alleviating ‘fast charging anxiety’.

CATL says Shenxing uses a new superconducting electrolyte formula, which effectively reduces the viscosity of the electrolyte, resulting in improved conductivity.

The upgraded electrolyte and a separator with a ‘highly safe’ coating are used to provide dual protection of the Shenxing battery. By regulating the global temperature field inside the cells using intelligent algorithms, CATL says it has built a real-time fault testing system that can solve the problems brought about by fast refuelling, enabling a higher level of safety.

“The future of the EV battery technology must remain steadfastly anchored at the global technology frontier as well as the economic benefits,” said Dr. Wu Kai, chief scientist of CATL, speaking at the launch event. “As EV consumers shift from pioneering users to ordinary users, we should make advanced technology accessible for all and enable everyone to savour the fruits of innovation.”

According to Gao Huan, CTO of CATL’s China e-car business, mass production of Shenxing will be achieved by the end of this year, and EVs equipped with Shenxing will be available on the market in the first quarter of next year.

Tesla is believed to be CATL’s biggest client but it also supplies the likes of BMW, VW and Volvo.