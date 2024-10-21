The Circle K Extra loyalty app has launched in Northern Ireland and from now until December 31 all Northern Ireland members will automatically enjoy Level 3 savings of 3p off every litre when they fuel up at Circle K.

All members need to do is scan their Extra QR code when purchasing fuel at any participating Circle K site in Northern Ireland.

Normally, Extra offers three levels of rewards. Level 1 offers 1p off every litre when you spend up to £150, Level 2 offers 2p off every litre when you spend £150-£300 and Level 3 offers 3p off when you spend £300-plus. But for a limited time, every member in Northern Ireland will unlock Level 3 discounts − no matter their spend or level status.

The app also offers in-store deals including get your seventh hot or cold drink free, your seventh sandwich wrap or roll free or even your seventh car wash free.

The app’s fuel discount is valid at all Circle K sites. However, the in-store deals are not available at Circle K Express sites. These sites are run by independent retailers who just get their fuel from Circle K.