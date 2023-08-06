The owners of Robinson Fuels – Andrea and Nigel Robinson – have bought Clabby Filling Station in County Fermanagh with the six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Ulster Bank business development manager, Peter O’Hara, said the acquisition would secure an important asset for the area: “Supporting and nurturing this kind of commercial investment opportunity is an important part of how we work to serve the communities we operate in.

“Businesses such as Clabby Filling Station are the beating heart of rural communities. They add value and provide an important lifeline to vital goods and services.

“We’re confident that the business will continue to deliver positive impact under its new management and we’re pleased to provide funding that has secured jobs and services now and into the future.”

Andrea and Nigel said the forecourt presented a unique opportunity to expand the family business portfolio.

“It’s a great addition and there’s real synergy between the two businesses given our decade-plus experience in agricultural and home heating fuels,” said Nigel.

“We’re able to apply that experience to the forecourt and utilise our industry knowledge to bring petrol, diesel and, eventually, home heating oil to the service station at the same competitive rates we offer through Robinson Fuels.”

Andrea added: “This is a very rural community and a lot of locals rely on this service, so we’re pleased to continue delivering for the area and we have plans to build upon this initial investment with new offerings and refurbishment.”

The site operates three active fuel pumps with plans to add a fourth for home heating oil. The store trades under the Nearby convenience store format and includes post office services.