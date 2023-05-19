Derbyshire Police has made an appeal for help to identify three men who may have important information regarding an alleged hate crime in Glossop.

It follows an incident just after 3.50pm on Friday 14 April when officers were called to the service station in Brookfield, Glossop.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has alleged that he was racially abused by a man outside the service station.

Officers are now looking for three men seen in the area around the time of the incident and are appealing for them to come forward as they might have important information which could help with the investigation.

The three men were in a grey Audi Q7.

Anyone who knows the men, or has information about what happened can contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*224188, using the online contact form on its website, by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or use Twitter to send a direct message its contact centre via @DerPolContact, or phone on 101.

Alternatively, they can anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.